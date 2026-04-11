CSK vs DC Pitch Report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play?

Chennai:

The stage is set for game 18 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11. It is worth noting that while Delhi Capitals have enjoyed some success in the tournament, CSK are yet to register a victory.

Chennai Super Kings currently sit in 10th place in the standings. With three matches played, the side has lost all three matches so far, and with zero points, the five-time champions sit at the bottom of the standings. They will be hoping for significant improvement as they look to register their first points on the board.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, occupies fourth place in the standings. With three matches played, the side has won two matches and lost one. With four points to their name, Delhi Capitals will aim to put in a good showing.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Pitch Report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is one that is quite slow. Spinners have often preferred the pitch at the venue, and a belter with a spinner-friendly pitch could be expected in the game. Opting to bat first and winning the toss could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

Delhi Capitals: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

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