CSK vs DC, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match Chennai Super Kings return to their home as they look to get back on the winning ways in the Indian Premier League 2025. CSK face Delhi Capitals in their fourth match after being winless in their last couple of matches. Here is the Dream11 prediction and best fantasy picks for the game.

Delhi Capitals eye a hat-trick of wins as they face the wounded Chennai Super Kings in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by the skin of the teeth before making light work of the hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second clash.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have faced roadblocks since their opening win against Mumbai Indians. CSK have suffered losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, with question marks raising over their batting and chasing down targets. CSK have not chased a total of over 180 since 2019, and the stat was laid bare when they failed to hunt down 183 against RR in Guwahati.

The Super Kings now return to their home Chepauk, which is considered as their fortress. However, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had recently said that there is 'no home advantage at Chepauk' and the team has not been able to read the conditions well. "We've won away from home a couple of times. And we haven't been able to read… we've been really honest with you. We haven't been able to read the wickets here in the last couple of years. So, it's not new. We are trying to come to grips each day with what we get, and we don't know," Fleming had said after CSK's defeat to RCB at home.

CSK are already feeling the heat and would want to get things right at the Chepauk, which they haven't been able to do at a consistent rate. Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is doubtful for the clash, as MS Dhoni might be leading CSK yet again.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 17, CSK vs DC

KL Rahul (wk), Faf du Plessis, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Probable teams:

CSK's Probable XII: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

DC's Probable XII: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kuma