Devon Conway survives controversial LBW review despite ultra edge looking in bowler's favour | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devon Conway survives controversial LBW review

CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway did not had a great outing in CSK's match against Delhi Capitals. The left-handed opening batter finished his inning for just 10 in 13 balls as he was given out LBW on Axar Patel's ball. However, the Southpaw was earlier ruled not out despite the odds looking against him.

What was the incident about?

Conway did not had a great start and the surface also looked to aid the bowlers a bit. He hit only one boundary in his 13-ball stay. As the Chepauk surface helps spinners, DC captain David Warner decided to bring off-spinner Lalit Yadav into attack in the 4th over. Yadav bowled from around the wicket and bowled one fuller as he deceived Conway on a sweep. The umpire did not give Conway out and DC decided to go upstairs.

The third umpire had a look at the ultra edge and he decided that there was a little spike as the ball passed the bat on its way to the pads. This left the commentators on air shocked and stated that the DC management should ask the third umpire about his decision.

Watch the Video here:

Chennai Super Kings finished on 167/8 in their 20 overs. CSK were powered by contributions from several batters. While Ruturaj Gaikwad led CSK in the initial phase with a 18-ball 24, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu kept the flow of runs going in the middle overs. Dube showed his power and hit 25 off 12, while Rayudu smashed 23 in 17 balls. In the end, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja powered their team's finish with the former scoring 20 off 9 balls and the latter making 21 off 16. Chennai made one change to their playing XI and brought in Ambati Rayudu in for Matheesh Pathirana.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Latest Cricket News