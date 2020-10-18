CSK unlikely to seek replacement for Dwayne Bravo if ruled out of IPL 2020, clarifies CEO

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Dwayne Bravo

Many questioned the decision of Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni, to go with Ravindra Jadeja for the final over against Delhi Capitals with death-over specialist Dwayne Bravo having an over left in his quota. It was only later clarified by the captain about the injury that Bravo picked up before head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that the veteran all-rounder might be out for a few days to a few weeks owing to a groin injury.

Talking to ANI about the injury, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that the reports will come on Sunday evening which is when it will be revealed the extent of Bravo's recovery period, but did mention that the franchise will not seek a replacement if he is ruled out of the remainder of the season.

"We will get the reports by today evening and then the team management will have a fair idea with regards to the extent of Bravo's injury. As of now, I can only say that it can either be a couple of games or a couple of weeks," he said.

I don't think a replacement is an option at this stage because if a new person comes in, it will again be about having a quarantine period for him before he can join the rest of the squad. It is unlikely that we will look at a replacement for Bravo if he is out. But firstly we are hoping Bravo isn't out and the injury isn't major," he said.

It does seem logical on th epart of CSK given that the replacement player, if they seek, will only be available after their October 25 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

