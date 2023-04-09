Sunday, April 09, 2023
     
CSK to suffer major blow as Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar likely to be out of action for some time

Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali missed CSK's previous game against MI. Deepak Chahar bowled only one over.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2023 14:55 IST
CSK to suffer major blow
Image Source : PTI CSK to suffer major blow

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are all set to suffer major blows as star players Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar are reportedly set to miss out on CSK's upcoming matches. CSK were without all-rounder Stokes and Moeen Ali in the previous game against Mumbai Indians. 

While Stokes reportedly suffered a heel injury, Moeen was not well to take part in the game. Chahar bowled only one over and missed the remaining game due to a suspected hamstring injury.

Now as per a report by Cricbuzz, Chahar is set to remain on the sidelines for some time and the team will miss his services for a while. It adds that Stokes is expected to remain out of action for one week but Moeen is likely to play the next game.

