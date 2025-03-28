CSK set unwanted record vs RCB in IPL 2025, happened for first time since 2019 Chennai Super Kings lost three wickets inside the powerplay, which happened for the first time since 2019. They went on to suffer a 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings lost three wickets inside the powerplay against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. It was for the first time in six years, the last time being recorded in 2019 when the five-time champions lost three in the first six overs. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side lost the wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as they were reduced to 26/3 at one stage. They added four more runs to complete the powerplay.

RCB bowlers were ruthless in the opening spell and that helped the team set the momentum. In the first innings, the batters had a good day, especially captain Rajat Patidar, who made 51 runs off 32 deliveries. Opener Phil Salt was incredible, scoring 32 runs off 16 balls, which originally set the platform. Meanwhile, star batter Virat Kohli struggled to find runs, as he made only 31 runs off 30 balls.

RCB’s middle order disappointed, as the likes of Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma failed to get going. Nevertheless, Tim David stepped up and played a vital cameo of an unbeaten 22 runs off eight deliveries. Courtesy of his knock, RCB posted 196 on board and that put CSK under immense pressure.

That resulted in CSK deciding to play an attacking brand of cricket in the second innings. It eventually resulted in three quick wickets and the middle order batters failed to get going as well. Rachin showed some intent but with wickets falling from the other end, the New Zealand international too couldn’t play his natural cricket. He departed for 41 runs off 31 balls.

After his departure, things got even more complicated and resulted in CSK losing the match by 50 runs. The fans in attendance witnessed some firepower from MS Dhoni, who made an unbeaten 30 runs off 16 deliveries. However, it came after the match slipped away from CSK’s hands.