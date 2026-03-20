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CSK's star Australia all-rounder set to miss initial few games of IPL 2026

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Chennai Super Kings face early setbacks as Matthew Short is set to miss initial IPL 2026 games with a fractured thumb. Meanwhile, pacer Nathan Ellis has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, forcing the franchise to seek replacements.

Matthew Short
Matthew Short Image Source : AFP
Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Matthew Short is set to miss the initial few games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. As reported by Cricbuzz, the Australia international is currently dealing with a fractured thumb and is expected to join the squad later in the tournament. He was also in the reckoning for the T20 World Cup 2026, but due to poor form and a change of strategy by Australia, saw Short dropped from the 15-member squad.

His absence won’t necessarily bother Australia, as Short was arguably one of their back-up options for the season. Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad and Matt Henry are expected to be the four overseas cricketers to feature in CSK’s playing XI. However, they don’t have an experienced spin-balling all-rounder in the ranks, which is slightly concerning. He was also the sole off-spinner in the CSK squad. 

CSK seeking Ellis' replacement

The five-time champions have confirmed that Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2026. He was expected to be one of the four overseas cricketers as the Australia international would have solved their death-bowling woes. With him now out of the season, owing to a hamstring injury, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is currently looking for a possible replacement.

CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has already confirmed the development. As per reports, the team management has reached out to Ottoneil Baartman, who signed for Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for PKR 1.1 crore. Since he plays for CSK’s sister franchise, Texas Super Kings, in the MLC, it won’t be a problem for them to negotiate.

Now, Corbin Bosch in 2025 and Blessing Muzarabani in 2026 have withdrawn from the PSL to join IPL, which paved the way for Baartman to do as well, if he signs for CSK in the first place. 

Meanwhile, the franchise will play their opening game against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati. The team has already begun their practice session in Chennai. Sanju Samson, who was traded in before the auction, joined on March 19. 

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Cricket Matthew Short Chennai Super Kings Ipl IPL 2026
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