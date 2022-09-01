CSK's South Africa-based franchise named Joburg Super Kings; Faf du Plessis lavishes praise on MS Dhoni

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Joburg Super King's Logo

Chennai Super Kings-owned Johannesburg franchise had finally got a name. The franchise that will be led by Faf du Plessis, and coached by Stephen Fleming, will be called Joburg Super Kings in the South Africa T20 (SA20) league.

The announcement was made during an interactive session involving K S Viswanathan, CEO of CSKCL, Graeme Smith, League Commissioner SA20, Joburg Super Kings captain du Plessis, head coach Fleming and Jono Leaf-Wright, CEO of The Wanderers, a press note said.

Du Plessis spoke about how the league can have an impact on the country's cricket.

"I have an extremely lucky and long relationship with Chennai. When the opportunity presented itself again, I was extremely happy with that. I think it's going to be (the SA20 league) incredibly crucial for the sustainability of South African cricket."

He went on to say that difference a league makes to the country's cricket can be seen in India's case with the IPL.

"I've almost been seeing first-hand the difference that league cricket can have an impact on a country's cricket. Certainly been involved with the IPL for the last 10-11 years. You see the difference that it makes to the young generation and the young players, especially in that Indian cricket team and environment," du Plessis was quoted as saying.

He said the knowledge, wisdom and experience that one can share across league cricket was extremely important for the growth of the national team.

Lavishing praise on his former skipper Smith, AB de Villiers and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he said he had learnt so much from them.

"I've been lucky as a player and as a captain to have some really good leaders in my time. Starting under Graeme (Smith), then moving to AB de Villiers, and then moving my time across to Chennai Super Kings, where Stephen Fleming was really influential at the beginning of my leadership journey.

Faf concluded by saying that Dhoni is the best guy to learn from and has done most in terms of leadership.

"To be around MS Dhoni, to just watch and observe exactly what he does on and off the field...I'm extremely grateful to have learned from so many great players and leaders in the game. In terms of leadership, Dhoni has done the most. He's the best guy to learn from," he said.

The player auction for SA20 league wil held on September 19.

(Inputs PTI)

