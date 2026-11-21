The IPL (Indian Premier League) mini auction is looming on the horizon; the marquee event is slated to be held on December 16 in Goa, as all 10 franchises will hope to play some good cricket in the new season next year. Ahead of the auction, the tournament was left shocked by the retirement of MS Dhoni.

As Chennai Super Kings announced their retentions for the IPL 2027, the name of MS Dhoni was not included. Instead, the team announced that the former skipper will be joining CSK as their mentor in the new season, as he officially retired from the IPL.

Speaking on the same, CSK head coach Zaheer Khan took centre stage and opened up on how Dhoni’s retirement for him came out of nowhere.

"I didn't see it coming because it was the last year of this cycle. I wasn't even thinking about it. But it's MS; he knows what the right thing to do is and when to do it. It was his decision, but it was unexpected for me personally. He mentioned it in a very subtle way, as he doesn't like to create massive news out of it,” Zaheer Khan said on CSK’s YouTube channel.

"It's been an emotional week for all of us with mixed feelings. Like every year, you are hoping MS will be seen playing a role for the team. He will be, but in a different avatar, hence the mixed feelings. But I am excited that he's going to be sharing the burden with me and making my job easy by guiding us in the right direction. Yet, emotional about the decision he has taken,” he added.

Zaheer Khan opened on the mentor split with Dhoni

Furthermore, Zaheer Khan talked about how the mentorship would switch with MS Dhoni being the new mentor and how they would go about their business ahead of the IPL 2027.

"There are no boundaries, and designations are there just to smooth the process. It's just about being on the same page and pulling the team in one direction. The biggest aspect of his leadership is trust. He will always trust individuals to do the right thing. He'll back them until the result isn't the desired one, and then he'll intervene. That's his amazing quality as a leader: he empowers individuals,” Zaheer Khan said.

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