CSK's injury woes: Big update on MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes

CSK's injury woes: IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings are currently dealing with injury issues. The likes of Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, and Sisanda Magala are facing injury issues. Meanwhile, there is a big update on Stokes and Dhoni's injuries.

Stokes is suffering a heel injury and missed the previous two games for CSK, while Dhoni is nursing a knee issue. Meanwhile as reported by Cricbuzz, Stokes is likely to miss three more games for Chennai in the ongoing season. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan opened on Stokes and Dhoni. "Ben is doing well, he is recovering fast, and should definitely be fit for the April 30 game," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, the CEO said that Dhoni will continue playing despite battling knee issues. "He will play. It is true that he has an injury to his knee but he has not told us otherwise," Viswanathan said on Dhoni.

Image Source : PTICSK last played against RR in IPL 2023

Recently, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Dhoni is facing knee issues. "He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, hindering him somewhat. His fitness has been professional. He comes in months before the tournament starts. He does some nets in Ranchi, but his main pre-season is a month before he comes to Chennai," Fleming told reporters after CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, Fleming was also confident of the skipper managing his injury and continuing in his role. "He works his way back into match form, and you can still see he is playing pretty well. So we always have confidence about how he manages himself. He always keeps himself up to speed," he added.

Fleming also provided an update on other injured players including Deepak Chahar, Stokes, and Sisanda Magala ."Deepak Chahar is (out for) two-or-three weeks, Simarjeet Singh... I am guessing a little bit here... he is (out for) 10 days, Ben Stokes is improving day by day, Mukesh Choudhary is out, Magala is out for at least two weeks," Fleming added.

Chennai Super Kings lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals. In the match played at CSK's home ground, MA Chidambaram stadium, RR beat the MS Dhoni-led team by 3 runs. The match was an absolute nail-biter as it went down the wire.

