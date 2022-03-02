CSK's Deepak Chahar set to miss first phase of IPL 2022 due to injury

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ IPL Deepak Chahar is playing for CSK since 2018 (File Photo)

Deepak is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Deepak suffered a quadriceps tear in the third T20I against West Indies last month.

Chennai Super Kings' most expensive buy of IPL 2022 auction Deepak Chahar is all set to miss most part of the 15th edition of IPL. Deepak suffered a quadriceps tear in the third T20I against West Indies last month. The Indian team's medical staff working on Deepak has expressed that his injury will take several weeks to heal, suggesting he could miss the IPL which will be played between March 26 and May 29.

Deepak is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he is currently undergoing his rehabilitation. The CSK team management are waiting for the final judgment from the NCA.

Chahar as an all-rounder

Chahar is the second most expensive buy of the IPL 2022 auction. He has rediscovered himself as a pacer who could bowl well in the powerplay and a handy batsman who can tonk the ball a long way batting lower down the order. Chahar scored 69 against Sri Lanka, 54 against South Africa and 38 against the West Indies in his last three ODI matches.

Deepak Chahar in IPL 2022 Auction

In the recently concluded IPL auction Chahar received interest from Delhi Capitals and Sunrises Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals also raised paddle for the right-arm pacer. However, CSK were pretty adamant about retaining the core group thus they ended up spending more than 10 cr on him. This is CSK's first-ever 10 cr plus buy.

Rising Pune Supergiants was Deepak's first IPL team. He represented the Dhoni-led franchise in 2016. He was bought at his base price of Rs 10 lakhs. After two successful years in RPSG, Deepak was bought by CSK for Rs 80 Lakh. CSK groomed Deepak really well and he paid rich dividends in return as he picked 58 wickets in 58 matches. He is regarded as the powerplay specialist as he has 42 wickets to his name in the powerplay.