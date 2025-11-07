CSK resume talks with Sanju Samson over potential trade, RR wants star player in return CSK have resumed talks with RR for a potential Sanju Samson trade ahead of IPL 2026. RR seek a star finisher in return, possibly Ravindra Jadeja. KKR and LSG are also interested in the keeper-batter. Meanwhile, CSK confirm MS Dhoni’s participation for next season.

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings are once again in talks with Sanju Samson over a potential trade ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The five-time champions have reportedly held multiple discussions with Rajasthan Royals in the past, but those negotiations failed to produce a deal. Subsequently, Rajasthan engaged in talks with Delhi Capitals regarding a possible swap involving Samson and South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs.

However, recent reports suggest that Delhi have withdrawn from the discussions, allowing Chennai to re-enter the picture. Meanwhile, according to Cricbuzz, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have also expressed interest in Samson.

Kolkata, Lucknow are interested in Samson

Kolkata, who have long been targeting an Indian top-order batter who can also keep wickets, view both Samson and KL Rahul as ideal fits. Lucknow’s interest, meanwhile, comes as a bit of a surprise given their already strong batting lineup, and especially considering that their captain, Rishabh Pant, was acquired for INR 27 crore. It would be intriguing to see if Lucknow actually consider releasing him after just one season.

CSK are expected to host an internal meeting on November 10 and 11 to finalise their retentions for the coming season. Ahead of that, they are aiming to have a final word on the possibility of trading in Samson. Depends on what happens in the deal; CSK are expected to take the next steps.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan are open for a possible trade of Samson, and for the same, they had multiple discussions with the other franchises. They are looking for a star finisher in return, and that is one area that the other franchises didn’t agree with. So, it needs to be seen if Rajasthan ask for Ravindra Jadeja from CSK, someone that they have previously shown massive interest in.

In the meantime, CSK also confirmed MS Dhoni’s participation for the next season.