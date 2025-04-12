CSK register never-seen-before records after humiliating loss to KKR in IPL 2025 as Chepauk falls again Chennai Super Kings registered their worst-ever loss (in terms of balls remaining) to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2025 after being restricted for a meagre 103/9. CSK have registered a few more never-seen-before records after their loss to KKR.

Chennai Super Kings were humiliated in front of a packed MA Chidambaram Stadium as MS Dhoni's return to captaincy was marred by unwanted records. After being put in by Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane, CSK stumbled to their lowest-ever total at Chepuak after being restricted to 103/9 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Knight Riders gunned down the total without much trouble as Sunil Narine's blistering 18-ball 44 helped the defending champions chase down the target in just 10.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. CSK have hit several lows following their drubbing to KKR.

For the first time, CSK have lost five consecutive matches in the Indian Premier League history. They had earlier suffered four straight defeats multiple times, but had never bagged five losses on the trot in the Indian cash-rich league. CSK lost four matches each in 2010, 2022 and 2022-23, but this is the first time they have all five games in a row.

The losing streak began after the five-time champions defeated the fellow five-time winners Mumbai Indians on March 23 at Chepauk. Since then, they have been on the losing end against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and now KKR.

This defeat marked the third straight instance of the Super Kings losing at their home ground of Chepauk. For the first time, CSK have now lost three matches in a row at home in an IPL season. After winning their home game against MI, CSK have lost their home matches to RCB, DC and now KKR.

Speaking after the loss, CSK's skipper for the remainder of the season, Dhoni, said that the team had not put the runs on the board. "It has been quite a few nights that have not gone our way. The challenge has been there, we have to accept the challenge. Today, I felt we did not have enough runs on the board. It has been the case over there, when we bowled in the 2nd innings, it stopped a bit, today it did in the first innings. When you lose too many wickets, there is pressure and with quality spinners, it is difficult. We never got any partnerships and a bit more partnerships, application, and we would be fine," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.