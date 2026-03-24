CSK pick replacement for Nathan Ellis for IPL 2026, rope in former KKR, GT bowler

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings have picked Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson as a replacement for the injured Nathan Ellis for the upcoming Indian Premier League, the IPL body confirmed on Tuesday, March 24.

Ellis was ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury. His compatriot Johnson joins the yellow army for Rs 1.5 crore. "Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for injured Nathan Ellis for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL)," the IPL body said in a statement.

"Johnson, who has played 13 international games – 5 ODIs and 8 T20Is – for Australia & has 18 international wickets against his name, has previously represented Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL," it added.

Johnson to add power to CSK's bowling

CSK were dealt a blow when Nathan Ellis was ruled out due to a hamstring issue he picked up during a domestic One-Day Cup final in Australia. Ellis' absence left the Super Kings with a substantial void as they don't have many pace options. The addition of Johnson will provide them a shot in the arm.

Several Aussies to miss part or full IPL

Ellis is among several Australian bowlers who will be partially or fully missing the IPL 2026. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are unlikely to be part of the opening few exchanges for their teams. Australia all-rounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the IPL 2026 and has been replaced by England veteran David Payne.

There is no clarity over Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins for the start of the tournament. He will reach Bengaluru on March 24 and will continue rehabilitation with the SRH staff, with reports that the franchise wants to be cautious towards him. Ishan Kishan has been named the interim captain and will lead the team till Cummins is not available to play.