CSA T20 League: CSK-owned franchise ropes in Faf du Plessis

CSK-owned Johannesburg franchise have signed veteran batter and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis for the maiden edition of the South Africa's T20 league, according to Cricbuzz.

Du Plessis, who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL last season, was part of the CSK from 2011 to 2021, except for 2016 and 2017 when the team was suspended. Wednesday was the last day for the direct acquisition of players for the six-team upcoming league.

The inaugural edition of the CSA T20 League is scheduled to be played in January-February 2023 and all the six franchises in the tournament have been acquired by current IPL team owners.

Apart from CSK owning the Johannesburg-based franchise, MI Cape Town is the sister franchise of Mumbai Indians and the teams from Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Paarl and Pretoria are owned by Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively.

The CSK-owned Johannesburg franchise is also believed to have roped in England all-rounder Mooen Ali as one of its marquee players, according to Cricbuzz. Ali, who represents CSK in the IPL, had also featured in the marquee players' list for the UAE League (ILT20).

Earlier, England's Liam Livingstone, Pacer Kagiso Rabada and spin wizard Rashid Khan were roped in by MI Cape Town.

he talented Dewald Brevis, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL along with England all-rounder Sam Curran are the other two direct signings of the franchise. For the record, Rashid plays for Gujarat Titans, Rabada and Livingstone for Punjab Kings and Curran last played for CSK in the Indian Premier League. MI-Cape Town has thus signed three overseas players, 1 capped South African and 1 uncapped South African.

“With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy - having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, and Sam and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey," team owner Akash Ambani said.

The league is scheduled to be played in January every year. The format will be round-robin, and it will conclude in about four weeks.

