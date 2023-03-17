Friday, March 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. CSK, MI and DC to own USA's Major League Cricket franchises, here is everything you should know

CSK, MI and DC to own USA's Major League Cricket franchises, here is everything you should know

Kolkata Knight Riders was the 1st team to participate in MLC with Los Angeles franchise. CSK have handed over the scouting responsibilities to Albie Morkel, while Rahul Sanghvi and Arun Kumar will do the same for Mumbai Indians.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: March 17, 2023 14:29 IST
MLC Logo
Image Source : TWITTER MLC Logo

GMR Group, the co-owners of Delhi Capitals and Microsoft chairman & CEO Satya Nadella joined hands torun USA's Major League Cricket franchise Seattle Orcas. Orca is a killer whale found in the ocean around Seattle. It is understood that GMR group had DC scouts to Houston days before the draft. 

"We see America as the new frontier for cricket's growth globally, and the Pacific Northwest provides an incredible opportunity for us to bring the resources of GMR Sports to the region and help the Seattle Orcas build a team competing for championships," said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director and CEO of GMR Group, a Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals.

Other than DC, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will also be part of MLC. Where MI will operate the New York franchise, CSK will run Dallas franchise in Texas in partnership with local investors. CSK have handed over the scouting responsibilities to Albie Morkel, while Rahul Sanghvi and Arun Kumar will do the same for Mumbai Indians. 

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders was the 1st team to participate in MLC with Los Angeles franchise.

Also Read

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News