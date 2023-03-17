CSK, MI and DC to own USA's Major League Cricket franchises, here is everything you should know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MLC Logo

GMR Group, the co-owners of Delhi Capitals and Microsoft chairman & CEO Satya Nadella joined hands torun USA's Major League Cricket franchise Seattle Orcas. Orca is a killer whale found in the ocean around Seattle. It is understood that GMR group had DC scouts to Houston days before the draft.

"We see America as the new frontier for cricket's growth globally, and the Pacific Northwest provides an incredible opportunity for us to bring the resources of GMR Sports to the region and help the Seattle Orcas build a team competing for championships," said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director and CEO of GMR Group, a Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals.

Other than DC, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will also be part of MLC. Where MI will operate the New York franchise, CSK will run Dallas franchise in Texas in partnership with local investors. CSK have handed over the scouting responsibilities to Albie Morkel, while Rahul Sanghvi and Arun Kumar will do the same for Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders was the 1st team to participate in MLC with Los Angeles franchise.

Also Read

Latest Cricket News