CSK issue official statement on signing of Dewald Brevis in IPL 2025 following Ashwin's claims of extra pay Chennai Super Kings had signed Dewald Brevis during the Indian Premier League 2025 as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. Recently, former Indian cricketer Ravi Ashwin had claimed that the franchise was "ready to pay" more than the stipulated amount to get Brevis.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings have issued an official statement on the signing of South African batter Dewald Brevis as an injury replacement during the Indian Premier League 2025. Brevis, who went unsold at the mega auction, was picked by the Super Kings in between the tournament as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh.

CSK have issued a statement following Ravichandran Ashwin's revelation that the franchise was "ready to pay" more than the stipulated amount to secure the services of Brevis for the second half of the tournament.

What were Ashwin's claims?

Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, had claimed that the franchise was ready to pay him more to sign him as an injury replacement. "I will tell you something about Brevis. He had a great time last IPL with CSK. In fact, a few teams were talking to him. A few teams left him because of the price. When he was supposed to be signed as a replacement, he was supposed to be signed at the base price. But what happens is you talk to the agents and the player will say, if you give me X amount extra, I will come," Ashwin had said in a video on his YouTube.

"That happens because the player knows if he is released next season, he will go for good money. So his concept was that, you pay me good money now, or else I will go for more next year. And CSK were ready to pay him, hence he came. In the back half, the CSK combination was strong. They will go with Rs 30 crore in IPL 2026 mini auction," Ashwin added.

CSK issue statement

Following the development, the Super Kings issued an official statement. "Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL," a franchise statement read.

"In April 2025, Dewald Brevis was signed for a league fee of INR 2.2 Cr as a replacement player for the injured Gurjapneet Singh, who was picked up at the IPL 2025 Player Auction held at Abadi AI Johar Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for a price of INR 2.2 Cr.

"Dewald Brevis was signed in full accordance with the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, specifically clause 6.6 under ‘Replacement Players’," the statement added.

