CSK end four-match winless streak, beat KKR at Eden Gardens

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in the ongoing IPL 2025. With that, the defending champions are almost on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs race. For them to finish in the top four, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side had to win all their remaining matches and KKR were on track, winning their last two games against Delhi and Rajasthan, and against CSK, they were on song at one point but a masterclass from Dewald Brevis changed the complexion of the match.

Batting first, KKR had a rough start, having lost the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 11 runs. The other opener, Sunil Narine, scored 26 runs and that put the hosts under some pressure at the Eden Gardens. Nevertheless, captain Rahane managed to release some, with a knock of 48 runs off 33 balls. After his dismissal, Andre Russell took over the business and played an important knock of 38 runs off 21 balls. Manish Pandey added 36* runs but the team would have liked if the veteran had a better strike rate.

Rinku Singh and Ramandeep flopped yet again as KKR managed to post 179 runs on board in the first innings. For CSK, 180 is a massive total, given that they have failed to chase it in the last few years. On top of that, both their openers, Ayush Mharte and Devon Conway, departed for a duck each. However, CSK debutant Urvil Patel played a vital knock of 31 runs off 11 balls and that kept the team in the hunt.

In the middle overs, Dewald Brevis dominated the play as the South Africa international smacked 52 runs off 25 balls. That released the pressure of the CSK cricketers as the players could smell victory at one stage. Towards the end, MS Dhoni finished it off in style.