CSK duo, Jofra Archer out of IPL 2025; Buttler, Jacks set to return soon Chennai Super Kings duo Sam Curran and Jamie Overton will not be returning for the remainder of the IPL 2025. On the other hand, Buttler, Bethell, Livingstone and Jacks are set to reach India on Wednesday, June 14. There's no update on Phil Salt.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings duo Sam Curran and Jamie Overton will not return for the remainder of the IPL 2025. Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer will follow suit. Notably, both Chennai and Rajasthan are mathematically out of the playoffs race, and it is possible played a part in these players preferring their national side over IPL. Notably, England will be hosting West Indies for a white-ball series, and this set of players can feature in the playing XI.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans’ Jos Buttler, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Jacob Bethell and Liam Livingstone and Mumbai Indians’ Will Jacks are set to return to India. They will reach the country on Wednesday, May 14. However, there’s no update on Phil Salt, who couldn’t feature in RCB’s last home game against CSK due to illness. There’s no clarity on the availability of the opener or his health status.

In the meantime, Chennai are already in the hunt to sign replacement players for Curran and Overton. The five-time champions have signed multiple replacement players this season, but they won’t be able to retain the upcoming ones. On the other hand, Rajasthan management has confirmed Archer’s development, stating that the pacer is nursing an injury and the franchise is prioritising his fitness.

“It is not a case of not being willing because we are out of reckoning for playoffs. He is nursing an injury and we are prioritising his fitness,” an RR official told Cricbuzz.

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Moeen Ali may end up missing the remainder of the IPL 2025 as well. The cricketer has played six matches this season and interestingly, all those matches were played at the Eden Gardens. Given that the defending champions won’t be playing in Kolkata anymore, Moeen is in a dilemma. However, he is likely to take a call in the next 24 hours