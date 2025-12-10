CSK drop hints about possible targets for IPL 2026 auction, ignores green in latest video: Watch Chennai Super Kings dropped hints of not targeting Cameron Green in the IPL 2026 mini-auction. In their latest video, the five-time champions suggested that they might buy a Jammu Kashmir player, a New Zealand international and a local talent.

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings have released a new video ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction on December 16. They have made headlines in recent times, especially after releasing Matheesha Pathirana and trading out Ravindra Jadeja and since then, CSK’s auction plans have been one of the most talked-about subjects in the cricketing fraternity.

They have INR 43.40 crore to spend in the auction and it is expected that the five-time champions would target Cameron Green in the mini-auction. However, the latest video on social media suggests otherwise. They dropped a teaser video on Wednesday, December 10, which features their mascot Leo and he was shown dropping certain clues about CSK’s potential targets.

In the video, it was shown that Leo ignored all the green vegetables, which suggests that CSK might not target the Australia international at all. Instead, a vendor was seen handing Leo Kashmiri apples, Tamil Nadu’s signature mixture snacks, and kiwi fruit. It explains that the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is targeting a player from Kashmir, a local player and a New Zealand international.

Ashwin drops hints as well

Notably, their former cricketer, R Ashwin, recently dropped hints that the franchise might be interested in Aquib Nabi, who represents Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, soon after CSK dropped a video, the former off-spinner also shared images of Matt Damon and Thierry Henry, suggesting that Matt Henry could be the player they target.

Meanwhile, another reason why CSK may not target Green is that their top order is stacked. Playing him at number six makes no sense as someone like David Miller or Liam Livingstone could be better for them.

Now, it needs to be seen if CSK actually dropped the hints or played mind games with other teams in the auction. Everything will come to light on the auction day in Abu Dhabi.