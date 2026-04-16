CSK complains to BCCI against RCB, says 'Dosa, Idli' track in Bengaluru not in good taste

Bengaluru:

The Chennai Super Kings have complained to the BCCI over the DJ's choice of song and comments during their away game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK have highlighted the issue with the track 'Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney’ that was played before the start of their innings, specifically.

According to the five-time champions, playing the track, which is a popular background score to memes about South Indian stereotypes, before their innings was not in good taste. A top IPL official has also confirmed the development and stated that the governing council will look into the matter. "We have received a complaint from CSK and are looking into it," the official said.

CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan reacts

The CSK Managing Director, Kasi Viswanathan, also confirmed that the franchise has sought the BCCI's attention to the matter while also saying that comments were also made against certain CSK players during the match. "The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering it, we have written to the BCCI to have a look into it," he said while speaking to the Indian Express.

All the drama around 'Dosa, Idli' song started last year when RCB, ahead of their game against CSK, posted a clip of their wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma singing the song. He was trolled by the CSK fans for the same but then the CSK management stepped in and made it clear that no comment will be made against the opposition players and fans.

"After that incident, there hasn’t been any repeat of it. The DJ isn’t supposed to make any comment on the opposition players. Moreover, we are fortunate to have a lovely fanbase that cheers us in numbers," Viswanathan said. Moreover, CSK has also objected to the comments made by the DJ on the public address system after the dismissal of their players during the match played on April 5.

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