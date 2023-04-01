CSK coach Stephen Fleming provides major update on MS Dhoni's injury after IPL 2023 opener

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stephen Fleming opens on Dhoni's injury

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has provided a major update on the team's captain MS Dhoni's knee injury. Chennai Super Kings suffered a five-wicket loss in the IPL 2023 opener as Gujarat Titans chased the 179-run target at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, MS Dhoni was seen in pain while wicket-keeping in the second innings of the chase.

The former Indian captain Dhoni made a dive on his right on a Deepak Chahar ball that brushed Rahul Tewatia's pads. Dhoni was immediately seen in pain and the physio attended the CSK skipper before he decided to continue. The sight raised doubts over Dhoni's knee injury as ahead of the match there were rumours that he might not participate in the opening match. Fleming, who quashed those rumours aside, has opened up on Dhoni's injury.

"He was always playing. Not sure where that story came from. He was nursing a sore knee throughout the month of pre-season, but today it was just cramps, it wasn’t the knee. He’s not going to be as quick and nimble as he was 15 years ago, but he is still a great leader of the side and, even with the bat, he is still going to play a part. He knows his limitations and he is a valuable player to have on the field. He is a legend," Fleming said after the match.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings suffered a five-wicket loss in their opening fixture of the Indian Premier League 2023 as Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans chased down 179 in the chase. The Super Kings managed to get 178/7 in 20 overs as Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 92 runs. In the final few overs, skipper MS Dhoni walked into the field and hit a couple of boundaries.

Coming into the chase, the Titans were led by Shubman Gill's brilliant fifty. Even though a few wickets fell, he kept things in control. But once Gill was caught out, CSK smelled victory. However, the hopes were put to bed when Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia provided the finishing touches and powered their team home in the final over.

Latest Cricket News