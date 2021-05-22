Recovering from COVID-19 is like experiencing an episode of Man vs Wild: CSK bowling coach Balaji

Image Source : TWITTER/CSK Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji and skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji recalled his experience of contracting the COVID-19 virus and described his recovery phase as an episode of 'Man vs Wild'.

Balaji was among the multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble before this year's IPL edition was shelved indefinitely earlier this month. Balaji and CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey had contracted the virus and both were eventually flown to Chennai from Delhi in an air ambulance.

In a recent interview, Balaji opened up on his mental and physical struggles during the recovery phase, saying that it was a 'journey of survival'.

"As I was isolating on my own, having tested positive for Covid-19, a thought crossed my mind: recovering from Covid-19, both physically and mentally, is like experiencing an episode of Man vs Wild.

"On May 2, I was feeling a bit of uneasiness. I had a body ache and a mild nose block. I was tested the same day around mid-afternoon. By May 3 morning, I had tested positive. I was shocked. I had done nothing to breach the norms to endanger my and the rest of the bubble's safety," Balaji told ESPNCricinfo.

"We had reached Delhi around April 26 from Mumbai. We were tested the next day followed by a match on April 28. The next day we had another test. On May 1, we played another match against Mumbai Indians. So I was confident that my immune system was strong enough and resistant to the coronavirus.

"Along with me, after the May 2 testing, two others including Kasi Viswanathan (Super Kings' CEO) and a helping staff member had also tested positive. To ensure it was a false positive, we were tested again the same day. I tested positive for the second time. Promptly, I was moved to another floor at the team hotel, separate from the rest of the Super Kings squad," he added.

Balaji further said that it took him over a day to sink into the 'seriousness' of the issue. Talking about his battle with the virus, the ex-India pacer said, "It is a journey of survival is how I look at it.

"Lakhs of people have been affected, and most of them recovered, but many were not lucky to survive due to different reasons. It has been an intense situation. In my career, I have encountered several challenges, but it is the different battle we are going through dealing with the pandemic," he further said