CSK batting coach Michael Hussey still hopeful for team to bag a playoff spot in IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings have lost five consecutive matches for the first time in a season after their recent loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, compounding their early-season troubles. Meanwhile, batting coach Michael Hussye is still hopeful for a magical turnaround of CSK, making it to the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is still hopeful for his team to bag a place in the playoffs despite their horror run in the Indian Premier League 2025. For the first-ever time, CSK have bagged five straight losses in an IPL season after Kolkata Knight Riders inflicted a humiliating defeat on the five-time champions on Friday, April 11, in Chennai.

MS Dhoni's return as skipper saw the Super Kings getting restricted to 103/9, their lowest-ever score at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, before KKR made light work of the score to chase it down in just 10.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

CSK's batting coach, Michael Hussey, has stated that while the loss hurts them, they are 'not putting the white flag up' as of now. He is hoping for a massive turnaround for CSK to make it to the playoffs.

"Well, this one hurts a lot. I mean, it really does," Hussey said at his post-match press conference. "The players are hurting, and the support staff are hurting. And as I said earlier, the fans, I'm sure, are hurting with this one as well. This is a time where you really find out who are your true supporters.

"We're certainly not putting the white flag up just yet. You only have to get in to scrape into that fourth [and final playoffs] place. And in a big, long tournament like the IPL, it is about momentum. Now, certainly the momentum is not with us at the moment whatsoever. We haven't been playing good cricket consistently. We definitely acknowledge that, put our hands up, and say that that is fact at the moment. But that's not to say things can't turn around and can't turn around quickly."

Hussey feels that Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni will help CSK navigate through this time and stick the team as close as possible. "I just know Stephen Fleming, obviously, he is a great coach," Hussey said. "He will really, and MS Dhoni… he's been a great captain for a long time as well. Ruturaj [Gaikwad] is still going to be around the team.

"I think they'll really try and bring this team as tight and as close together. They will make sure there's no fractures, make sure we're still sticking tight because I'm sure we're going to cop plenty of criticism from the outside and look, we deserve it. We haven't performed as well as we would have liked so far in the tournament. But from an inside, internal side of things, we've got to stick really tight."