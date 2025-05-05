Chennai Super Kings announce Urvil Patel as replacement for injured Vansh Bedi Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings recently came forward and announced Gujarat's wicket keeper batter Urvil Patel as the replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi. The franchise released a statement for the same.

New Delhi:

In a major development for five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, the side recently came forward and announced Gujarat’s wicketkeeper batter Urvil Patel as the replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi. It is worth noting that Bedi was ruled out of the tournament owing to a ligament tear in the left ankle.

Vansh Bedi was ruled out of the tournament without representing the five-time champions once in the IPL 2025. With the side already eliminated from the competition, the team will aim to give chances to their youngsters in the back end of the season.

Interestingly, Urvil was invited by CSK for a mid-season trial alongside Ayush Mhatre after Ruturaj Gaikwad sustained the injury. Furthermore, this will be Urvil’s second stint in the IPL. He was earlier a part of Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023.

“Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has signed Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament owing to a ligament tear in the left ankle. Urvil, the wicketkeeper-batter from Gujarat, scored the joint-fastest T20 century by an Indian when he raced to his hundred in just 28 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Tripura,” CSK said in a statement.

“He has played 47 T20 games with 1162 runs under his name. Urvil was a part of the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition of the league. He will now join CSK for his base price of INR 30 lakh,” the statement added.

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings, the MS Dhoni-led side currently occupies last place in the standings. In the 11 matches that they have played in the season so far, the team has only managed to win two and have lost the remaining nine matches. They became the first team to be eliminated from the competition and will be hoping to put in a good showing in the remaining games of the season.