CSK aim to follow RCB’s blueprint to script comeback in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have won only two games out of eight matches in the ongoing IPL 2025. They are at the bottom of the table, but that didn’t dampen the spirit of the MS Dhoni-led side who are aiming to make it to the playoffs. Ahead of their blockbuster clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, head coach Stephen Fleming mentioned that they are hoping to win all the remaining six matches and qualify for the playoffs.

Fleming also shared the example of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won six matches on the trot to qualify for the playoffs in 2024. However, the 52-year-old highlighted that even if things don’t go as per the plan, the players will try to make the most out of the season. He mentioned that the team management is aware of the things that need to be done and will play accordingly.

“We’re still hopeful of winning 6 out of 6, and some will giggle at that, but RCB set a blueprint for that the year before. So while there’s still a chance, we have one eye on making sure that we think the best players for this game coming up will play, but we’re also aware that if it doesn’t work out, we’ve got to make the most of what has been a poor season,” Fleming said in the press conference.

“And the work we did a couple of times – we were in this position in the past – set us up to win the title the following year. So we’re certainly aware of what needs to be done and how we can go about it,” he added.

A defeat against Hyderabad on April 25 can very well end CSK’s campaign as it will be almost impossible to qualify from that stage. On the other hand, the Pat Cummins-led side is also under the same kind of pressure, having won the same number of matches in eight games.