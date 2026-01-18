'Cry every day': Harshit Rana makes honest confession about early days in his career ahead of third NZ ODI Star India pacer Harshit Rana took centre stage and talked about the early stages of his career, reflecting on the various hardships that he faced. He also named the two batters that he loves bowling against.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in the third ODI of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides will lock horns at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18. With the clash right around the corner, star India pacer Harshit Rana took centre stage and talked about the early stages of his career.

Having made his ODI debut on February 6, 2025, Rana has quickly become a regular starter for the Men in Blue. In the 13 ODI matches that Rana has played so far, he has taken a total of 23 wickets to his name and continues to impress with his bowling skills.

However, in a recent interview, Rana talked about his struggles in the early days of his career. He revealed that he did not take failure well and would often cry in front of his father.

"I know how to handle failure now. I have seen those ten years where nothing happened. I would go to trials and my name would not come. I would come back and cry every day in front of my dad. So now I think that failure is gone; whatever comes, I can handle it. I had given up. But my dad kept pushing me literally," Rana told MensXP.

Rana named his favourite batters to bowl to

Furthermore, the star pacer talked about who his favourite batters are to bowl to. He named the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his favourite to bowl against in the nets.

"Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. Even if I bowl easily to them, there is a competition when they come to bat in the nets, and they challenge me to do things, so I also get on my peak to bowl," he said.

