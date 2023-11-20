'Crowd's silence when Kohli got out was most satisfying': Pat Cummins on Virat's wicket in IND vs AUS final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Ahmedabad Stadium's crowd.

Before the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia was played on Sunday, Australia captain Pat Cummins was aiming to silence an estimated one lakh-plus partisan Indian crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Cummins has led the Australian team to their 6th World Cup title and has joined an exclusive list of Aussie skippers to have won the World title. He was aware of what it would take to beat a team like India in front of people, who were expected to put their voices on stratosphere levels and support their teams.

The Aussie skipper Cummins has now opened on the deafening silence that occurred at the Ahmedabad venue when he got the wicket of batting maestro Virat Kohli. On being asked whether Kohli's dismissal was his sweetest experience on a cricket field, Cummins nodded and said, "Yeah, I think so."

Cummins said that the team had a huddle after the wicket and acknowledged the silence. "We did take a second in the huddle just to acknowledge the silence that was going around the crowd. It just felt like it was one of those days where it was all made for him to score another hundred like he normally does and that was satisfying," he said after Australia's 6-wicket win over the Indians.

The Aussie skipper also said that the ODI World Cup will stay for a long time and he has fallen in love with the format after the World Cup win. "I must say, maybe because we won, I did fall in love with ODI again this World Cup. I think the scenario where every game really matters, it does mean a bit different to just a bilateral.

"I mean, the World Cup's got such rich history, I'm sure it's going to be around for a long time. Yeah, there's so many wonderful games, so many wonderful stories within this last couple of months. So, I think there's definitely a place," he added.

Cummins has become the fourth Australian captain to win a World Cup for his country. Before him, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke were the leaders who have taken Australia to World glory.

