Doha:

Sri Lanka A defeated India A by eight wickets to qualify for the Asia Cup Rising Stars final. They will be taking on the winner between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the summit clash on November 28 in Doha. Tonight, their openers Sinesh Jayawardena and Lasith Croospulle stole the show with a century each. They punished the Indian bowlers by smacking boundaries all across the park as the Lankan Lions got the job done with 57 balls remaining.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first. There were plenty of expectations from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma and they managed to help India off to a flying start, but neither of the batters could capitalise on the start. The 15-year-old, who scored 204 against UAE in the previous game, departed for 40 runs off 27 balls.

After his dismissal, Abhishek managed to keep the scoreboard ticking as he stitched a valuable partnership of 79 runs with Tilak Varma. Abhishek eventually departed for 78 runs off 63 balls and that proved pivotal for Sri Lanka as the dismissal significantly hurt India’s run rate. On top of that, India lost two more quick wickets as Kumar Kushagra and Rinku Singh failed to make a mark.

Later, Tilak too departed for 53 runs and the pressure fell on Shahbaz Ahmed to deliver in the finishing overs. The Bengal all-rounder lived up to the expectations, scoring 54 runs, but there was very little support for him early on. Tanush Kotian provided him some support in the last few overs, as he made 28 runs as based on their late surge, India posted 317 runs in the first innings.

Another poor show from India bowlers

Sri Lanka managed to pick up eight wickets in the first innings, but India failed to put Sri Lanka under any kind of pressure in the second. Jayawardena and Croospulle dominated the proceedings, as the duo stitched a 175-run partnership. Indian bowlers looked clueless in the middle, as Jayawardena went on to score 105 runs off 70 balls, while Croospulle added 116 off 107.

Based on their terrific knocks, Sri Lanka moved closer to the target and whatever little was left, Nishan Madushka and Pavan Rathnayake completed. Madushaka went on to score a 44-ball half-century, while Rathnayake played a 31-run knock to get the job done rather comfortably.

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