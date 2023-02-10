Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cristiano Ronaldo runs riot for Al Nassr with 51st career hat-trick; also brings up up 500 league goals

Portugal veteran Cristiano Ronaldo netted his first hat-trick for new club Al Nassr as he ran riot with four goals in the contest. The 4-0 win against Al Wehda on Thursday (February 10) saw Ronaldo bring his 500th league goal as well. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been center of attraction since his controversial exit from Manchester United in November.

Ronaldo runs riot

The Portugal forward, who turned 38 on Sunday, struck in a 40-minute period either side of the break. He has now scored 503 league goals for five different clubs in five different leagues. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Al Nassr in December, reportedly on a salary of £177m per year.

However, he did not enjoy the most prolific of starts with his new employers, managing one goal from the penalty spot in his first three competitive appearances for the club. Ronaldo left Manchester United in November, having scored 103 league goals across two spells at the club. He scored 311 times in La Liga for Real Madrid, registered 81 goals in Serie A for Juventus and managed three in the Portuguese top flight for his first professional club, Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo's four goals ensured Al Nassr returned to the top of the table on goal difference and with a game in hand on second-placed Al Shabab.

Ronaldo’s controversial exit from Manchester United

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," United said in a statement in November.

The saga of Ronaldo’s exit erupted when the 38-year-old gave a controversial to British journalist Piers Morgan. The five-time Champions League winner also refused to come on as a substitute against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur back in October.

