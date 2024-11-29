Friday, November 29, 2024
     
Cricketers turn eco-warriors as England ride electric scooters to Hagley Oval before day's play | WATCH

Several top international cricketers like Pat Cummins have been very vocal about the war on climate change. In 2022, Cummins mobilised a group of male and female cricketers with a task to reduce the sport's footprint by installing solar panels at local cricket clubs in Australia.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Nov 29, 2024 12:30 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 13:04 IST
England men's cricket team rides electric scooters on their way to Hagley Oval for day two of the first Test.
Image Source : ENGLAND BARMY ARMY/X England men's cricket team rides electric scooters on their way to Hagley Oval for day two of the first Test.

The menace of vehicular pollution is a chief contributor to the phenomenon of global warming as it adds to carbon emissions and raises the earth's temperature. The melting of glaciers is a major cause of concern and it seems that the modern-day cricketers care.

In a heartwarming move on Friday (November 29), some of the England cricketers, who are a part of the red-ball squad and are in New Zealand for a three-match Test series, took electric scooters to Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the start of day two of the first Test.

In a video shared by England's Barmy Army on X, some of the English cricketers can be seen riding electric scooters en route to Hagley Oval rather than using the team bus, which is the go-to option for cricket teams on tour.

Interestingly, cricketers in the recent past have become fairly vocal on climate change and are taking drastic steps to curb it. In 2022, Australia's skipper Pat Cummins had gathered a core group of male and female players to reduce the sport's footprint.

Cummins was steadfast in his approach to installing solar panels at almost 4000 local clubs in Australia - a movement which has found enormous support in Australia and is progressing onwards and upwards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also not very far behind in understanding its responsibility towards the environment. In April 2015, a 400KW grid interactive solar power plant was installed on the roof of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The grid provides for the lighting of the entire stadium barring the huge-intensity floodlights. The move helped the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in reducing its carbon footprint to a major extent.

The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados also has a roof-top solar panel installed to cut down on carbon emissions.

