Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Oman stun Ireland with historic win, Sri Lanka thrash UAE

Cricket World Cup Qualifier: On Day 2 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Oman and Sri Lanka began their campaigns with victories in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. After an all-Group A day on June 18, the focus shifted towards the second group on June 19. While Oman stunned the Irish team, Sri Lanka thrashed the UAE side in Bulawayo.

Zeeshan Maqsood's Oman registered their first win over Ireland in ODI and also completed their highest successful chase in the format when they hunted down 282 at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo. Sri Lanka were highly dominant and they won the match by a huge margin of 175 runs while defending 355.

A hundred-less SL put a huge score, restrict UAE easily

There were no hundreds in Sri Lanka's batting even though they put up a dominant score. Kusal Mendis starred with the top score of 78 from 63 balls, whereas Pathum Nissanka, Karunaratne, and Samarawickrama scored the fifties each. SL were powered by Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga in the final few overs.

Meanwhile, UAE hardly had any answers to Sri Lanka. None of their batters crossed the fifty-run margin and Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind were the top scorers, who made 39 runs each. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga scalped six wickets to be the chief destroyer of the UAE side.

Ireland fail to hold Oman

Ireland scored 281 in the first innings after being pushed by Dockrell and Harry Tector. They had the momentum but the Irish side could not hold Oman. It was a thrilling clash with the Oman batters rising high. Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas, and Zeeshan Maqsood hit the fifties each to take the team over the line in 48.1 overs.

