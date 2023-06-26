World Cup Qualifier: Zimbabwe shatter Pakistan's all-time record in ODIs as Sean Williams' men shine in Harare

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, GETTY Sean Williams and Pakistan Players

Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Sean Williams' Zimbabwe displayed a fabulous performance in the ongoing World Cup Qualifier match against the USA on Monday. Riding on the back of captain Williams' tremendous 174 off 101 balls, the Chevrons hammered 408/6 in 50 overs in their final league stage game of the Qualifier. Zimbabwe have gone on to shatter Pakistan's all-time record in ODIs.

Zimbabwe are dominating the ongoing Qualifiers and they went on to hammer USA in their 4th Group stage game in Harare Sports Club, Harare. Due to the big totals from a couple of batters, Zimbabwe posted their highest and first-ever 400-plus total in 50-over cricket. The Chevrons have leapfrogged Pakistan in the tally of highest team totals in ODI cricket. Pakistan's highest score in the format is 399/1, which they incidentally scored against Zimbabwe in July 2018 in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe better their record of the highest score in Qualifiers

Notably, the Chevrons' outing with the bat also helped them better their own huge record of registering the highest score in an ODI World Cup Qualifier. They had earlier scored 380 against Nepal in 2018 and now have brought up the first 400+ score in the Qualifier event.

Also, Zimbabwe have become the seventh country in history to record a score of over 400. They join the elite list of India, Australia, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Notably, the highest score in an ODI game is 498, recorded by England against Netherlands in June 2022.

In the ongoing World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe have been a highly dominating team. They have all three games in Group A and have qualified for the Super Six stage. Zimbabwe defeated West Indies, Netherlands and Nepal earlier to remain unscathed in the tournament. Notably, they will also carry four points to the Super six stage due to their wins over the rest of the qualifiers of the group - West Indies and Netherlands.

