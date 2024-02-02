Cricket West Indies rewards Shamar Joseph with international retainer contract for 'steadfast dedication'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shamar Joseph.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has upgraded Shamar Joseph's franchise contract to a CWI International retainer contract.

The Windies cricket board made the announcement after Joseph led West Indies to their first-ever victory in Test cricket against Australia since 2003.

West Indies' remarkable win over Australia in the 2nd Test at The Gabba in Brisbane turned out to be their first on Australian soil in 27 years. The two-time ODI World Cup winners had last won a Test in Australia in February 1997 at The WACA in Perth.

Joseph was the architect of the win for the tourists in the 2nd Test as he ripped the Aussie batting order to shreds and finished with figures of 7/68 in the second innings.

The young fast bowler from a remote village in Guyana has shown "extraordinary talent and steadfast dedication" that compelled the CWI to elevate him.

"As exhilarated as we are, it is also dutiful to elevate Shamar Joseph to a CWI International retainer contract. His extraordinary talent and steadfast dedication serve as the cornerstone of our team's recent triumph at the Gabba, and such promise merits its due recognition. Shamar has not just been rewarded with a retained contract he has earned it," Enoch Lewis, CWI Director and Chair of the Cricket Development and Performance Committee, said in a statement.

Director of CWI, Miles Bascombe, also lauded Joseph for his potential and announced the board's decision to offer another West Indian fast bowler, Chemar Holder, a franchise contract.

"Shamar's elevation to a CWI International retainer contract reflects his potential and the bright future ahead for West Indies cricket. We have also offered Chemar Holder a franchise contract as we double down on securing the best fast-bowling talent available. We are excited to see both men continue to excel," Bascombe said in a statement.