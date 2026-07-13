Cricket West Indies name star batter as Justin Greaves' replacement ahead of New Zealand ODIs

New Delhi:

CWI (Cricket West Indies) has come forward and announced the replacement of the injured Justin Greaves. It is worth noting that Greaves sustained an injury to his back that ruled him out of the first ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand, and he returned to Barbados with immediate effect.

With the second and third ODI around the corner, CWI came forward and named star batter Shimron Hetmyer as the replacement of Greaves in the squad. It is interesting to note that Hetmyer last played an ODI game back in June 2025, and he will hope to put in a good show as he makes his return after a long hiatus.

He was recalled to the Windies’ ODI squad to take on Sri Lanka back in June but did not get a chance in the playing XI. As for the ongoing series, he was initially left out of the ODI squad to take on New Zealand as he was committed to playing for Seattle Orcas in the MLC (Major League Cricket).

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West Indies to take on New Zealand next on July 14

Speaking of the series, the Windies will be taking on New Zealand next in the second ODI of the series on July 14. It is interesting to note that West Indies emerged victorious in the first ODI, winning the game by seven wickets.

The two sides will meet for the second ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, and the Windies will hope to put in a good show and clinch the series as well. On the other hand, after losing the first ODI, the Black Caps will hope to improve as well, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming clash. Furthermore, after the second ODI, the two sides will meet in the final game of the series on July 17.

West Indies squad for first three ODIs vs New Zealand

Shai Hope (capt, wk), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales

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