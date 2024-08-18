Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
  5. Cricket West Indies announce squad for T20I series against South Africa; KKR star misses out

After losing the Test series, the West Indies look to salvage something from the three-match T20I series against South Africa at home. Batters Rovaman Powell and Nicholas Pooran remain part of the team but two star all-rounders miss out.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2024 23:39 IST
West Indies t20 cricket team
Image Source : GETTY West Indies players during the T20 game against England in London on December 12, 2024

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the men's senior squad for the T20I series against South Africa on Sunday, August 18. Star all-rounders Andre Russell and Jason Holder miss out on West Indies' 15-member squad for the three-match series starting on August 23 in Trinidad. 

West Indies T20I squads vs South Africa:

Rovman Powell (Captain), Roston Chase (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd. 

West Indies vs South Africa T20I fixtures:

  • 23 August - 1st T20I, West Indies v South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy
  • 25 August - 2nd T20I West Indies v South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy
  • 27 August - 3rd T20I West Indies v South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy

More to follow...

