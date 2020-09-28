Cricket South Africa postpones Mzansi Super League to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mzansi Super League

The Mzansi Super League (MSL), country's domestic T20 tournament, has been postponed to November-December next year due to logistical issues in wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) regrets to confirm that the 2020 edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) has been postponed to November – December 2021," the board said in a statement.

The third edition of the T20 league was earlier scheduled to be played in the usual November-December window with the addition of two new franchises based in Bloemfontein and East London.

"The impact of revised calendars for international cricket across all ICC Members and other T20 leagues, have had a knock-on effect on South African cricket scheduling," CSA's acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender said.

"The Covid-19 restrictions and uncertainty around international travel, including the state of control of South African borders, as well as border control at the country points of departure of international players, also compelled CSA to make this rational decision.

"Also, the unavailability of national players due to a revised and saturated season, would have diluted the quality that CSA envisions for MSL."

Govender said CSA will host a single-round domestic franchise T20 competition early next year.

"As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October to November 2021, we understand the importance of providing domestic cricketers the opportunity to impress for selection. Therefore, in lieu of the MSL T20, CSA will stage a single-round domestic franchise T20 competition early next year," he said.

"This will give players ample time to prepare and stadiums the chance to recover financially by welcoming fans back to support their favourite domestic players.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage