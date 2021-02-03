Cricket South Africa now declines Australia's invitation to tour Down Under

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of South African players.

A day after Cricket Australia declined from sending its team to South Africa for a three-match Test series citing COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket South Africa had what could be called a revenge as it turned down CA interim CEO Nick Hockley's invitation for a tour to Australia instead.

Hockley told espncricinfo that CSA refused the offer citing other commitments.

"We've been doing an enormous amount of work with CSA and we have last night's decision, so we'll work through over the coming weeks and months when we may be able to reschedule the series. We did offer to host the series here, but CSA made that very clear that they have also got lots of other commitments and with quarantine periods and the like, that wasn't feasible," Hockley said.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced the postponement of Australia's scheduled tour of South Africa owing to a second wave of coronavirus.

The Australian squad was slated to fly out for the three-match Test series later this month, but CA’s interim chief executive Nick Hockley reckons that the tour poses “unacceptable” risk.