Cricket South Africa annual awards: Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj take top honours

The Cricket South Africa Awards ceremony was held recently. It recognised the accomplishments of both the men’s and women’s stars of South African cricket. Keshav Maharaj and Nonkululeko Mlaba headlined the awards, winning the men's and women's players of the year, respectively.

Notably, they won the awards for the 2024-25 season; the judging period takes into account the 2024 T20 World Cup, where South Africa men and women reached the final of the tournament. Furthermore, the 2025 Champions Trophy is also taken into account, but the World Test Championship final will be considered for next year’s award ceremony.

Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram’s exceptional performances in the World Test Championship final against Australia will be counted for next year, but that did not mean that Bavuma was going to miss out on the awards.

Keshav Maharaj was exceptional for the Proteas in Tests and T20Is; the spinner took 40 wickets in seven test matches between August 2024 and January 2025. He also finished as the third-highest wicket-taker for his side in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Furthermore, apart from Maharaj, Temba Bavuma was named the Test player of the year for his brilliance against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, also helping his side qualify for the World Test Championship final. Additionally, Heinrich Klaasen was named the ODI player of the year, with Anrich Nortje winning the T20 player of the year award. Notably, Ottneil Baartman was named the newcomer of the year.

Annerie Dercksen scoops up ODI player of the year

Speaking of the women’s category, Nonkululeko Mlaba won the player of the year award, alongside Annerie Dercksen, who was named the ODI player of the year. Furthermore, Seamer Ayanda Hlubi was the women’s newcomer of the year.

As for the coaches, Russell Domingo was announced as the division one coach of the year, with Ahmed Amla winning the same award for his level.

