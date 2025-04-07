Cricket South Africa announces central contracts, Klaasen misses out, Miller, van der Dussen in hybrid deal Heinrich Klaasen misses out as Cricket South Africa announced the central contracts that will run from 1st June 2025 to 31st May 2026. The list features the introduction of hybrid contracts, with David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen being part of it.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced an 18-player central contract list that will run from 1st June 2025 to 31st May 2026. Among the most notable absentees, Heinrich Klaasen misses out on a central contract.

Klaasen's international future might be over as, in a statement, CSA stated, 'discussions regarding Heinrich Klaasen’s future are ongoing, and a final decision will be made in due course.'

The central contracts see an introduction of hybrid contracts, with David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen being part of it. "With the introduction of hybrid contracts, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen will be contracted to participate in specific agreed-upon bilateral tours and ICC events," CSA said in a statement.

Notably, three players have been handed central contracts for the first time. "National contracts have been awarded for the first time to Momentum Multiply Titans seam bowler Lizaad Williams and Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy. They are joined by DP World Lions fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who made his international debut in all formats this past season," CSA's statement added.

Meanwhile, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder have earned upgrades during the season and have been retained for the next season.

Speaking on the contracts, Director of National Teams and High Performance Enoch Nkwe highlighted that the players have been handed contracts keeping in mind the World Test Championship cycle and the ODI World Cup 2027.

"I want to congratulate all the players who have been awarded national contracts for the next 12 months, especially the players who have been contracted for the first time," Nkwe said.

"All of these players have been contracted with the importance of the next World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 Cricket World Cup on home soil in mind.

"The hybrid contracts take into consideration the dynamic nature of modern-day cricket and will provide David and Rassie with the opportunity to contribute to the team during specific bilateral tours and ICC events."

"An exciting season awaits as we compete for the WTC mace and look to take one step further in next year’s T20 World Cup. We wish all the contracted players the very best for the year ahead.