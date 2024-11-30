'Cricket should win, that's most important': PCB Chief hints at hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PCB PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi in Karachi on November 30, 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly agreed to the hybrid model in hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 after the ICC's virtual meeting on Saturday. The PCB backed down from their initial stance on hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan but Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted at compromising their stand.

After India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns, the PCB threatened to boycott the entire tournament if ICC pushed for the hybrid model. The ICC held a virtual meeting with the representatives of all full-time members on Saturday and Sunday to convince the PCB to change its stance.

There is no official update from the PCB or ICC over the agreement on the hybrid model yet but Naqvi all but confirmed Pakistan's defeat after the latest meeting. Naqvi refused to spill the beans after the Saturday meeting but said that the PCB is doing what's best for cricket.

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), and the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all," Naqvi told reporters.

"Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms. Pakistan's pride is most important. We have to ensure that cricket wins but Pakistan's pride also remains intact."

Meanwhile, the PTI reported that the PCB has accepted a hybrid model if the ICC agrees to follow the same model for all of its tournaments in India till 2031.

"My effort is to ensure that there is no one-sided system. It shouldn't be that we travel to India and they don't come to our country. The idea is to settle it once and for all on equal terms," Naqvi added.