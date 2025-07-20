Cricket meets Football as Team India, Manchester United players bond ahead of 4th Test Indian cricket team stars and Manchester United players exchanged jerseys, chats and even their sporting disciplines for a bit as the former met the football team at their training centre in Carrington. India are set to face England in the fourth Test in Manchester, starting July 23.

MANCHESTER:

It was a star-studded meet and greet at Manchester United's training centre in Carrington on Sunday, July 20 as Team India's players visited the football side in Manchester ahead of their scheduled fourth Test against England. 'United in Manchester' was the caption from the BCCI's official handle while sharing the pictures from the crossover, no one thought would be possible. Led by head coaches of the both sides Gautam Gambhir and Ruben Amorium, all the players sported the jerseys of their counterparts.

However, it was not just the jerseys that got exchanged during the delightful meet-up. The likes of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes looked engrossed in their chats with their counterparts, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, among others. While Amorium was seen giving a pep talk to several Indian players in one of the pictures, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was surrounded by a couple of United players for a chat.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, was seen having a shot at the goal while Maguire tried his hand at facing Mohammed Siraj's pace with the tennis ball. United players were given a mix of Test and ODI kits by the Indian team, while the Red Devils also provided the Indian players with a combination of home and away jerseys.

India face England at Old Trafford in a must-win clash

India suffered a close loss at Lord's in the third Test and now trail England 1-2 in the ongoing five-match Test series. India arrived in rainy Manchester a couple of days ago and will have a humongous task in front of them of levelling the series in Manchester while also managing a few major injury concerns.