'Cricket is finished': Distraught Bangladesh players react against BCB with T20 World Cup dream over With every passing minute, Bangladesh's hopes to play in the T20 World Cup are ending fast. ICC are expected to announce Scotland as their replacement at any moment. With the dream over, Bangladesh cricketers are left distraught, reacting against BCB and their government.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh cricketers seemed helpless on Thursday as they left the team hotel after meeting the sports advisor Asif Nazrul. There was a sense of resignation on their faces as the fate seemed sealed by their government in tandem with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Even as the government and BCB are still hoping for a late miracle, ICC are likely to announce Scotland as Bangladesh's replacement in the T20 World Cup any time officially.

There were hopes that the players' point of view in the matter would be respected in the meeting with Asif Nazrul but it unfolded very differently. The cricketers were not called to give their consent but were only informed that they would not be going to the World Cup, with the government not willing to change its stance. For the unversed, Bangladesh had sought a relocation of its matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

Players were briefly allowed to speak but their views didn't matter at all. According to a report in Cricbuzz, most of the cricketers were in favour of playing the T20 World Cup in India. "Cricket is finished. If we don't go, it will be our cricket's loss. Who cares?" a cricketer said while speaking to Cricbuzz on condition of anonymity.

They made up their mind, they made the plan directly, said another cricketer

Moreover, another cricketer claimed that the meeting was never called to ask players their views on the matter. Instead, it was all about the government and cricket board informing the players about their decision. "The meeting was called not to give our consent as it was made out to be initially. Rather, we were called so that we are aware of the development in the ongoing crisis. They made up their mind and decided what they will do before coming into the meeting, and it's not like any decision was taken taking our views into consideration.

"They didn't ask. They made the plan directly and said it's not happening. Earlier, they would sit with us and hear us out. But now, they've already said we're not going. The thing is, Bangladesh's government call was already made and nothing else but that's the real story. It was a direct order from the government - it's not happening," he said.

Also Read