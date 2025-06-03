Cricket is back in Olympics because of India, says Rishi Sunak ahead of IPL 2025 final Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak credited India for cricket's reintroduction in the Olympics. He also stated of supporting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 as Sunak will be in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ahmedabad :

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Ahead of that, Sunak credited the cash-rich tournament for significantly increasing the popularity of the sport and noted India’s role in helping Cricket earn a spot in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Speaking on the same, Sunak stated that England players have gone better after playing in the IPL as he believes that the tournament has improved their skillset. He mentioned India’s influence in the 21st century and added its contribution to the growth of women’s cricket and women's sport in general.

“The IPL has transformed cricket. I think every cricketer, everywhere, wants to play in the IPL at some point in their career now. And just look at the English players who’ve been involved and they’re getting better. I was at Edgbaston last week watching the England vs West Indies ODI - Jacob Bethell played a brilliant innings,” Sunak said.

“The IPL has improved him as a cricketer. It’s also been great for the women’s game, getting more girls into the sport. But beyond that, it’s a sign of the influence India now has in the 21st century. India’s passions, India’s tastes - they now have a global impact. Why is cricket back in the Olympics for the first time in 100 years? Because of India,” he added.

Notably, Sunak clarified that he will be cheering for Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final. He talked about his love for Virat Kohli and noted that RCB have several English players in Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell and for the same reason, he is supporting RCB. Apart from that, his in-laws are also Bengaluru-based.