Cricket in 2022: The year of bidding legends goodbye

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Iconic players who retired in the year 2022

Cricket in 2022: The gentleman's game, the game which binds the entire country in one heartbeat, the game of cricket, this year has seen many iconic moments. From the Australian women's team lifting the World Cup to them winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal, 2022 has been a year that will be remembered for how the players gave everything out to revive this beautiful game in a pandemic-struck world. Irrespective of whatever happened with the game and in the game so far this year, it is the farewells that counted the most and left fans with a lump in their throat.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESJhulan Goswami and MIthali Raj in action

The India women's team recently announced their squad for a limited overs tour to England which consists of 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. Indian talisman Jhulan Goswami who had been out due to injury issues since the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup marks her return to the Indian side. Goswami, who has been a faithful servant to Indian women's cricket has now decided that it is time for her to hang up her boots and look at life beyond cricket. The Indian pacer will now play her final ODI at Lord's.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESEoin Morgan and Ben Stokes celebrate the fall of a wicket

Here is a look at four legendary cricketers who bowed out of the game this year. Legends, who changed the game in their respective ways

Jhulan Goswami

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESJhulan Goswami in action

Often referred to as the Chakda Express, an entire generation of cricket lovers have grown up seeing Jhulan bowl for the Indian women's cricket team. Goswami who started her career as a ball girl in the 97 World Cup final has served the nation for 15 years. The 39-years-old Jhulan has taken 252 ODI wickets, 56 T20I wickets, and 44 Test wickets and has earned herself the tag of a legend within the game. The Indian pacer will be seen in action one last time when Harmanpreet and co. take the field at Lord's to face the mighty English side in their backyard.

Mithali Raj

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESMithali Raj in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup

It is fair to say, that Mithali Raj is the greatest batter in the history of women's cricket. Raj who led the Indian team in 5 World Cups has a career that has all the ingredients of a legendary story. Mithali has amassed over 7000 runs in ODI cricket, 699 runs in Test cricket, and 2364 runs in T20I cricket. As India crashed out of the quarter-finals in this year's ICC Women's World Cup, Mithali decided to move ahead of the game and now is busy making a name for herself as a successful broadcaster.

Eoin Morgan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESEoin Morgan after a match against Australia

A man of grit, a man of sheer will & determination. Eoin Morgan is England's most influential skipper of all time. After England crashed out of the 2015 World Cup, Morgan was handed over the reins of English white ball cricket and the rest is history. From being eliminated in the 2015 World Cup to becoming a World Cup-winning captain, Morgan and his journey is something that can motivate people to come out of adversity and conquer any situation. The legendary English skipper called time on his career this year after England toured the Netherlands

Ben Stokes

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESBen Stokes in the 20219 ICC World Cup

One of the greatest all-rounders of all time and one of the most influential figures in English cricket history, Stokes has achieved it all. He had a dreamy run in the year 2019 as he on many occasions revived England's fortunes and led them to a World Cup victory in one of the greatest finals ever played. Ben Stokes, just to prolong his career gave up on ODI cricket and is now leading the English Test side which seems to have a complete overhaul with him leading the side.

Latest Cricket News