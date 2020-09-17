Cricket fraternity wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

Thursday, September 17, 2020
     
Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, posted a message for PM Modi on his Twitter account.

New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2020
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday as people from across India wished him on the special occasion. Several players from cricket fraternity also wished the Prime Minister on social media. Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, posted a message for PM Modi on his Twitter account.

"Birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister sir @narendramodiWishing you a long, healthy life and many more milestones ahead in the service of our nation! @PMOIndia #HappyBdayNaMo," Raina wrote.

After quitting international cricket, the southpaw also pulled out from the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League due to personal reasons as now fans will have to wait longer to see Raina back on the field.

India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup hero Gautam Gambhir also wished the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday. 

"The man who showed 1.3 billion Indians that it doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you have the will to do something & touch people’s lives! Birthday greetings to the one who triumphed against all odds, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji!," Gambhir posted on his Twitter account.

