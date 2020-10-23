Friday, October 23, 2020
     
Cricket fraternity prays for Kapil Dev's speedy recovery following hospitalization due to chest pain

Kapil Dev was hospitalized late after midnight on October 23 after complaint of chest pain, and is currently stable.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2020 16:05 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The Indian cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to legendary former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who is currently admitted to a Delhi hospital after complaint of chest pain. 

Dev underwent angioplasty treatment late after midnight on October 23, following which he is currently stable.

As India's first cricket World Cup-winning captain continues his recovery, former and current Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Indian captain Virat Kohli wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev."

Legendary batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has played alongside Kapil Dev during the latter's final years in international cricket, also wished him a speedy recovery. "Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji," he wrote.

Kapil Dev's former teammate Kirti Azad, who also lifted the 1983 World Cup alongside him, wrote, "The big hearted #Kapildev our captain, with a never say die attitude, has recovered. For this mighty giant of Indian cricket nothing is impossible. The invincible @therealkapildev is a great friend and super human being. Captain, Looking forward for a meal together soon."

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, meanwhile, wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless."

VVS Laxman wrote, "Get well soon Kapil Paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev."

India's leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took to his official Twitter account to wish the former Indian captain a quick recovery. "Omg!! Wish you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev paaji," wrote Ashwin.

Ishant Sharma wrote, "Thinking of you and wishing you a speedy recovery, @therealkapildev! Get well soon, sending healthy vibes in your direction!" 

Former Indian cricketer and a part of IPL side Delhi Capitals coaching staff, Mohammad Kaif wrote, "Wishing great @therealkapildev a speedy recovery post his angioplasty, you have been a fighter always Paaji and you will come out of this fighting fit"

