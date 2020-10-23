Cricket fraternity prays for Kapil Dev's speedy recovery following hospitalization due to chest pain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kapil Dev was hospitalized late after midnight on October 23 after complaint of chest pain, and is currently stable.

The Indian cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to legendary former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who is currently admitted to a Delhi hospital after complaint of chest pain.

Dev underwent angioplasty treatment late after midnight on October 23, following which he is currently stable.

As India's first cricket World Cup-winning captain continues his recovery, former and current Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Indian captain Virat Kohli wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev."

Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏🏻 Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2020

Legendary batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has played alongside Kapil Dev during the latter's final years in international cricket, also wished him a speedy recovery. "Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji," he wrote.

Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji. 🙏🏼 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2020

Kapil Dev's former teammate Kirti Azad, who also lifted the 1983 World Cup alongside him, wrote, "The big hearted #Kapildev our captain, with a never say die attitude, has recovered. For this mighty giant of Indian cricket nothing is impossible. The invincible @therealkapildev is a great friend and super human being. Captain, Looking forward for a meal together soon."

The big hearted #Kapildev our captain, with a never say die attitude, has recovered. For this mighty giant of Indian cricket nothing is impossible. The invincible @therealkapildev is a great friend and super human being. Captain, Looking forward for a meal together soon — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) October 23, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, meanwhile, wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless."

Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2020

VVS Laxman wrote, "Get well soon Kapil Paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev."

Get well soon Kapil Paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 23, 2020

India's leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took to his official Twitter account to wish the former Indian captain a quick recovery. "Omg!! Wish you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev paaji," wrote Ashwin.

Omg!! Wish you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev paaji. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 23, 2020

Ishant Sharma wrote, "Thinking of you and wishing you a speedy recovery, @therealkapildev! Get well soon, sending healthy vibes in your direction!"

Thinking of you and wishing you a speedy recovery, @therealkapildev!



Get well soon, sending healthy vibes in your direction! 🙏 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 23, 2020

Former Indian cricketer and a part of IPL side Delhi Capitals coaching staff, Mohammad Kaif wrote, "Wishing great @therealkapildev a speedy recovery post his angioplasty, you have been a fighter always Paaji and you will come out of this fighting fit"

Wishing great @therealkapildev a speedy recovery post his angioplasty, you have been a fighter always Paaji and you will come out of this fighting fit https://t.co/f19xLCUoIe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 23, 2020

