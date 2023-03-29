Cricket coach in Uttarakhand attempts suicide after objectionable audio leaked

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cricket Bat and Ball

A cricket coach in Uttarakhand has attempted suicide by consuming poison after his alleged objectionable audio with a women cricketer leaked on social media. The coach, Narendra Shah, was admitted to Doon Medical College and Hospital in Dehradun.

Notably, a case is registered against Shah after a complaint by the father of a girl who trained at his cricket academy, Police said. Superintendent of Police (City) Sarita Doval informed that the coach spoke to his daughter in obscene language and used abusive words about her caste. A case has been registered against Shah under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act., and the SC/ST Act.

Shah has been removed from the post of co-convenor at the Uttarakhand Cricket Association (CAU) on Saturday. But he remains the secretary of the Chamoli District Cricket Association. CAU's spokesperson Vijay Pratap Malla spoke on the matter. "Taking cognizance of the media reports about the viral audio clip, the apex body of the state’s cricket association on Saturday convened a virtual meeting and decided to remove Narendra Shah from the post of co-convenor of the women’s cricket," Malla said.

"Shah also holds the post of secretary of Chamoli district cricket association. We have taken action at our level and removed him from the CAU post. His removal from the post of Chamoli district association is to be decided at their level. We are yet to receive any complaint from the girl cricketer or her family against Shah. If we receive any such complaint, further action will be taken against him after an inquiry," he added.

Shah had attempted suicide on Friday after consuming poison. He was admitted to the hospital and is now stable, police said.

Latest Cricket News