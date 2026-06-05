Cricket Canada plans detailed roadmap to overturn ICC's suspension

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Canada Cricket over concerns regarding governance, financial oversight and administrative processes identified during a routine compliance review. However, Cricket Canada decided to act quickly, submitting a comprehensive corrective action plan to secure the swift reinstatement of its suspended associate membership.

Canada has already presented a detailed roadmap outlining both immediate and long-term reforms aimed at bringing the organisation back into compliance. The plan includes an assessment of governance and financial shortcomings as well as measures designed to strengthen oversight and accountability.

The current administration, led by board president Arvinder Khosa and a newly elected nine-member board, has argued that many of the issues raised by the ICC stem from decisions and practices that predate the board's election in April and May.

"The majority of the governance and financial control concerns raised by the ICC relate to historical practices and decisions made prior to the April/May elections. The new board has inherited these legacy issues and is now responsible for implementing corrective and preventive reforms. The ICC has been informed that the new board is committed to full compliance and has already begun implementing structural and governance reforms,” Bhavjit Jauhar, the board's chief operating officer, told ESPNcricinfo in a statement.

As part of its response, Cricket Canada has further established an independent committee chaired by lawyer Dasha Peregoudova. The committee has been tasked with examining the concerns identified by the ICC and producing interim recommendations within two weeks, followed by a full report within 45 days. According to Cricket Canada, the panel has "unrestricted access to financial records, personnel, and documentation."

Cricket Canada to chat with ICC, Cricket Australia

The governing body is also expected to engage with the ICC's normalisation committee, which includes Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird and ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja, as efforts continue to restore its membership status.

Notably, the ICC's action follows a turbulent period for Cricket Canada that included the appointment and subsequent removal of former chief executive Salman Khan. His hiring drew scrutiny after prior criminal charges were not disclosed. Khan has since been charged with theft and fraud by Calgary Police and has denied the allegations.

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