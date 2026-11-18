New Delhi:

Cricket Australia will establish an independent forum to hear accounts from players and staff involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. The development comes after former cricketer Usman Khawaja made a startling remark, stating that everyone in the team was aware of the use of sandpaper in the Cape Town Test, but unfortunately only three players ended up suffering consequences.

The decision to review the matter once again was announced by interim chairman David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg at Bellerive Oval ahead of the third ODI between Australia and England. It followed an emergency board meeting held on Tuesday evening, as reported by Cricinfo.

The proposed forum will provide a confidential setting for participants to share their experiences. Participation will be voluntary, with an independent figure, potentially a King's Counsel or former judge, appointed to oversee the process. The terms of reference are also expected to be finalised in the coming days.

CA has ruled out reopening its original investigation or publishing its findings, citing confidentiality concerns. Greenberg, in the meantime, confirmed that only eight of the 11 players who featured in the Cape Town Test were interviewed during the 2018 inquiry.

Need some time to heal: Greenberg

“The game is genuinely hurting at the moment. It's not good for anyone. We need to find a path through, and we need some time to heal,” Greenberg said. Boon added that the initiative was intended to provide an opportunity for those involved to speak rather than reopen the disciplinary proceedings. Greenberg also acknowledged that the process might not settle competing accounts.

“Someone's version of events will contradict someone else's version of events. So looking for the perfect truth doesn't exist, and we're not chasing that. We're giving people the opportunity to have their version of events played into a safe place,” he added.

Khawaja welcomed the opportunity but questioned whether CA would eventually disclose the findings transparently. Warner, on the other hand, said neither player was seeking additional punishment, but wants accountability instead.

Meanwhile, the proposal comes amid disagreements among former teammates. Australia captain Pat Cummins rejected Khawaja's allegations, describing them as “100% wrong” and “utter nonsense”, while Mitchell Starc also denied knowledge of the ball-tampering.

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